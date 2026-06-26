New book traces how Oregon activists tried to save the planet by burning SUVs and buildings

"This story has the arc of a classical tragedy."

Matthew Wolfe's new book revisits a grim chapter in Pacific Northwest environmental history, recounting how Oregon activists who believed ordinary channels had failed turned to sabotage and arson as acts they saw as defending nature.

What happened?

At the center of "Fires in the Night" is the Earth Liberation Front, or ELF, a movement that emerged in Oregon and turned to property destruction during the 1990s and early 2000s.

As Axios reported, Wolfe opens the story in Eugene, where the Earth First! Journal and the University of Oregon helped influence a generation of activists.

Wolfe says many of those activists lost faith in mainstream environmentalism, concluding that public pressure and policy battles were not moving quickly enough to stop logging, development, and other ecological damage.

From that perspective, some participants engaged in sabotage and arson against businesses they believed were driving the destruction.

The campaign included fires at Colorado's Vail Ski Resort and arson targeting SUV fleets at car dealerships.

Wolfe follows Oregon activists Kevin Tubbs and Stanislas Meyerhoff as they became deeply involved in the movement and eventually served long prison sentences for their roles.

Why does it matter?

The book revisits a painful tension that still exists within the climate movement: what happens when fear, urgency, and frustration boil over into tactics that alienate the public, endanger communities, and even create pollution.

ELF members said they wanted to "hit the wallet" of companies they blamed for harming the environment, but the fallout from those attacks extended far beyond corporate balance sheets.

Arson can threaten workers, first responders, nearby residents, and local economies.

It can also give critics an easy way to dismiss broader environmental goals, slowing progress toward cleaner air, safer neighborhoods, and a more stable future.

When activism turns destructive, it can erode trust in the very movement pushing for a healthier planet.

What are people saying?

Speaking to Axios, Wolfe framed the saga starkly: "This story has the arc of a classical tragedy."

It is not just a story about crime, but about idealism curdling into extremism.

The activists at the center of the movement saw conventional environmentalism as inadequate, then escalated to increasingly dangerous tactics in an effort to force change.

"If you feel like you can't make change within the system, out of desperation, you're gonna try something else, or you're gonna give up," Wolfe said.

In the end, the movement's legacy became inseparable from prison sentences, destroyed property, and a cautionary reminder that even causes rooted in protecting the Earth can lose their way.

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