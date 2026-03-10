BLM officials consider allowing electric vehicles on over 200 miles of trails: 'We know more people are [already doing it]'

The idea emerged when local mountain biking groups asked the BLM to revisit its rules in early 2024.

The Bureau of Land Management is considering a proposal that could expand where electric bikes are allowed on public lands in Colorado.

Under the plan, Class 1 e-bikes — pedal-assist bikes that top out at 20 mph — would be permitted on more than 200 miles of mountain bike trails in Pitkin, Garfield, and Eagle counties, according to The Aspen Times. Right now, e-bikes are only allowed on a small portion of trails in the region, so the proposal would greatly expand access.

The idea emerged when local mountain biking groups asked the BLM to revisit its e-bike rules in early 2024. Since then, the agency has gathered feedback, studied trail use, and launched an environmental assessment as part of its review process.

The BLM is specifically limiting the proposal to pedal-assist bikes, which are generally seen as being closer in use and impact to traditional mountain bikes than throttle-powered models.

"We know more people are riding e-bikes on natural trails, and when it makes sense, we work to improve access so everyone can enjoy our great trail systems," Alan Czepinski, the BLM's outdoor recreation planner, said in a news release.

E-bikes can play a meaningful role in reducing transportation emissions. In addition to producing zero tailpipe pollution, e-bikes require far less energy to operate than cars — even electric ones. By replacing short car trips with e-bike rides, riders can reduce carbon pollution, cut traffic congestion, and improve local air quality.

E-bikes can also significantly lower the cost — and improve the experience — of getting around. Compared with driving, e-bikes can save riders thousands of dollars each year on fuel, parking, insurance, maintenance, and repairs. Charging an e-bike typically costs just a few cents per ride, making e-bikes one of the most affordable transportation options available. Along with the financial savings, biking regularly supports cardiovascular health, mobility, and mental well-being.

While this proposal focuses on recreation, expanding e-bike access in any way normalizes their use and supports the broader shift toward electric mobility. Because e-bikes make long or hilly rides more accessible, they can encourage people to choose biking not just for trail rides but also for commuting or short trips that might otherwise be made by car.

Still, area land managers have to weigh environmental impacts — including trail wear and wildlife disturbance — carefully, which is why the environmental review and public comment process are central to the decision. The public can provide input through late March, and community meetings are being held.

