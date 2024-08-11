Durkee Fire becomes one of largest blazes in Oregon history: 'We are working with every tool we have to protect people'

"The Oregon structural fire service, our out-of-state firefighters, and our wildland partners are working relentlessly around the clock."

Extreme summer heat and ongoing drought have created conditions in Oregon conducive to massive wildfires. As of Aug. 7, the Durkee Fire had charred nearly 300,000 acres and was the state's fifth largest wildfire in over 20 years. At one point in late July, it was the country's largest active wildfire.

What's happening?

Heat has hit the Pacific Northwest particularly hard this summer. Portland just had its hottest July on record, as local station KGW8 reported. It's not only hot — it's also very dry.

More than half the state was in a moderate drought as of early August, as tracked by Drought.gov. The heat, coupled with drought across most of the state, has made the area vulnerable to wildfires.

In the Durkee Fire — which has been 95% contained as of Aug. 7 — firefighters have battled one of the worst wildfires in Oregon's history. In late July, the Durkee Fire was the largest wildfire burning in the country, as the Associated Press reported. It was eventually surpassed by the mammoth Park Fire in California, that state's fourth-largest ever, as the New York Times reported on Aug. 8.

"We are working with every tool we have to protect people and property," Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Oregon's State Fire Marshal, said in a statement, per The Washington Post. "The Oregon structural fire service, our out-of-state firefighters, and our wildland partners are working relentlessly around the clock."

More than 100 active fires, including 36 large fires burning at least 100 acres, were reported in Oregon in late July, as reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Five of those fires were designated as "megafires," meaning they were burning over 100,000 acres.

The Durkee Fire has destroyed dozens of buildings and prompted evacuation orders in portions of northeast Oregon, per the Post.

Why are Oregon's wildfires concerning?

Scientists say our warming world has led to an increase in the wildfire season length and wildfire frequency. New research found that the frequency of extreme wildfires has more than doubled in the last 20 years.

These trends mean more people's health will be at risk from the fires and from the smoke that travels hundreds and even thousands of miles away from the fire's origin. A study released in June estimates that up to 55,710 premature deaths were attributed to wildfire-related particle pollution between 2008 and 2018.

Wildfires aren't the only type of extreme event growing more frequent and severe. Rising global temperatures have essentially acted as "steroids" for our weather, according to journalist and climate tech investor Molly Wood.

What's being done about more active wildfire seasons?

The buildup of heat-trapping gases in Earth's atmosphere is making conditions more favorable for wildfires. Anything we can do to reduce the amount of these gases entering our air can help.

