California firefighters help man rescue ducklings from storm drain as anxious mama waits nearby

Urban and suburban wildlife increasingly shares space with people, and not every encounter ends well.

A duck rescue in Murrieta, California, has turned into a feel-good moment online.

Footage shared online shows ducklings being pulled from a storm drain after falling in, with Murrieta firefighters stepping in while the birds' mother stayed nearby above ground.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, users watched a man work with Murrieta firefighters to lift several ducklings out of a drain.

(Click here if embedded video does not work.)

The mother mallard remained close during the rescue, while a woman kept her dog from approaching to give the bird space.

The video drew quite the crowd to the post, where people applauded the rescuers and also traded observations about duck behavior.

A highly rated commenter added some natural-history context, noting that mallards can produce large clutches and suggesting the hen was probably trying to warn people off rather than ask them for help.

Why does it matter?

In this case, the woman's decision to restrain her dog appears to have reduced stress on the mother duck while rescuers worked.

Urban and suburban wildlife increasingly share space with people, and not every encounter ends well.

When communities respond carefully, animals have a better chance of surviving and returning to their habitat.

Fire departments are often called for emergencies involving people, but many also step in when animals are in immediate danger.

What's being done?

Someone noticed the problem, called for help, and responders arrived ready to act.

That kind of quick coordination is often what saves animals stuck in drains, ditches, and other hard-to-reach places.

For anyone who spots ducklings or other wildlife in a similar situation, the safest move is usually to keep a respectful distance, hold back pets, and contact local animal control, public works, or the fire department if the animals are trapped or in active danger.

A parent animal may not have abandoned its young just because it seems distressed or is keeping its distance.

Animal behavior can be easy to misread, especially when a mother is trying to protect her young.

Watching carefully before stepping in — and calling trained professionals when needed — can keep a bad situation from getting worse.

The comments ranged from direct praise — "Heroes all!" — to humor, with one person joking that the ducks waddled off "without so much as a thank you."

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