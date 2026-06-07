Mother duck waits in street as rescuers pull her ducklings from storm drain one by one

"What a wonderful community coming together to save little lives!"

A TikTok video captures a stressful but uplifting neighborhood wildlife rescue, showing a mother duck waiting in the road as people remove her ducklings from a storm drain one at a time.

What happened?

KL The Wildlife Rehabilitator (@wildliferehab_kl), a licensed New York wildlife rehabilitator based on Long Island, posted the footage of what they said was a late-May duck rescue.

Around the drain, several rescuers can be heard coordinating and encouraging each other as they try to free the ducklings. "Great job, guys," one person says, while another notes that one duckling is struggling more than the others due to its small size.

Using nets, a laundry basket, and cloth to cover openings and prevent the birds from slipping away, the group carefully gets the lone holdout out of the sewer. Nearby, the mother duck stays close and paces as the rescue continues.

Once the babies are out, the rescuers do not immediately return them to the water. "They're not waterproof yet at this age," the rescuer says, explaining that the ducklings need to dry off first for warmth.

The clip ends with the family being guided back toward the water, as the mother quickly waddles ahead and reunites with her ducklings. There's a bit of a dramatic moment as one last duck has to be hurried along to catch up with the others.

The video concludes with the little duckling's hustle getting it there in time and the crowd cheering the full reunion.

Why does it matter?

The rescue shows how vulnerable urban and suburban wildlife can be around storm drains, roads, and other human-made infrastructure. For ducklings especially, even a small gap or steep drain can quickly become life-threatening.

Here, a licensed rehabilitator and nearby helpers were able to keep the ducklings safe while also avoiding a lasting separation from their mother. KL says the work they do is volunteer and paid for out of their own pocket, which makes the efforts even more noble and selfless.

What are people saying?

One TikToker was frustrated by the infrastructure that necessitated the community's group rescue.

"Why they haven't redesigned those man covers is ridiculous, to me," they wrote.

That frustration aside, commenters were heartened by the display of teamwork, caring for nature, and the happy duck mom.

"What a wonderful community coming together to save little lives!" one person declared.

"That mama duck was so happy to have her babies back," one celebrated. "Duck lives matter!"

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