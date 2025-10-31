Hiker shares photo after discovering troubling scene deep in woods: 'I was so disheartened'

A hiker's recent Reddit post about vandalism at Duchesnay Falls in Ontario, Canada, captured a lot of attention online.

They shared photos that showed graffiti — some explicit — on the rocks near the Falls bridge and expressed their dismay by writing, "I was so disheartened to see spray paint near the bridge."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly drew attention from numerous commenters, the majority of whom also expressed disappointment over the damage to one of the region's most scenic natural spots. Duchesnay Falls is known for its beautiful waters and easy access from North Bay, and it's a weekend favorite for families and hikers, which made the commenters all the more saddened by the graffiti incident.

In the thread, the photos show bright graffiti covering the rocks near the bridge, including at least one inappropriate image. Commenters debated how to restore the area, discussing methods such as sandblasting, pressure washing, or even applying rock-colored paint. Some pointed out that even well-intentioned cover-ups like this could negatively affect the surrounding environments.

However, one user recalled removing graffiti on a nearby trail by carefully sanding away the marks, and that they "eventually got it all off."

The incident highlights a broader trend: Popular natural sites like Duchesnay Falls can easily get millions of visitors annually, which can lead to increased stress on the environment as well as occasional vandalism.

While hikers and volunteers may step in to help maintain these spaces, sustainable conservation requires inspiring more people to respect the places that they visit. When this doesn't happen, it inhibits everyone from getting to enjoy these shared natural spaces.

The overall sentiment in the discussion was a mix of frustration and practical ideas.

"Absolutely no respect for communal spaces," wrote one commenter.

"It's really sad. I would buy rock coloured paint and spray over it. No one else will," said another.

The original poster shared that they did make some cleanup efforts, saying, "I hope we can get together and clean it up. I carried some garbage out of there, but there was too much."

