Scientists make troubling discovery deep beneath ocean's surface — here's what you need to know

Expeditions in Hawai'i and Australia have uncovered a network of coral graveyards that, although once teeming with all sorts of marine life, have turned to bleached husks. As detailed in Honi Soit, this underwater landscape serves as a warning for what rising sea levels and warming oceans could mean for marine ecosystems across the globe.

What's happening?

The research team found what's known as "drowned reefs," with University of Sydney Professor Jody Webster publishing the most recent findings from another coral coring expedition in June 2025.

The formations, discovered along the continental shelf, are ancient reefs that flourished thousands of years ago. However, they didn't survive the rapid sea-level rise during the last period of deglaciation.

The very same stressors that wiped out those reefs long ago are accelerating again, but this time due to the human-driven rise of global temperatures. With oceans warming at unprecedented rates, many of today's coral ecosystems may not have enough time to adapt.

These discoveries echo the BBC's findings last year of the accelerated bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef and other marine systems stressed by heatwaves. Researchers worry that the "drowned reefs" act as a foreshadowing for the future of living reefs today. As such, it points to the urgency of addressing further damage.

Why is this important?

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, coral reefs support 25% of all marine species. If a reef collapses, it threatens marine biodiversity and signals dangerous changes for the environment.

As the use of coal, gas, and oil accelerates ocean heating, coral can no longer keep pace. Bleaching events have grown more frequent and intense, with some reefs unable to recover. Weather systems are becoming more erratic, and disappearing coral only amplifies that instability.

What's being done about it?

While the findings are grim, they're spurring scientists and communities to take action. Marine conservation groups are calling for expanded reef protections, with the United Nations championing the protection of resilient coral reefs.

On an individual level, people can also support efforts by reducing reliance on dirty energy sources and exploring environmental issues to better understand the systems at risk.

Adopting clean energy at home is another way to lessen our collective impact. Installing solar panels with battery storage helps reduce pollution from dirty energy and can keep households powered during extreme weather events.

