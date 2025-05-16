Officials keep watchful eye as critical water supply fluctuates — here's what's happening

The Spruce Run and Round Valley reservoirs in New Jersey have received some much-needed rainfall this year after reaching concerning lows over the winter, but more water is still needed, according to officials, My Central Jersey reported.

New Jersey is under an official drought warning thanks to a very dry fall and the third-driest January in recorded history. A rain gauge at Spruce Run registers an average of 3.43 inches of precipitation in the first month of every year — but this year, the reading was 0.36 inches.

Given the dry conditions, it's probably not surprising that the Spruce Run Reservoir hit a record low level on December 10: 31.2% of its capacity.

Drought conditions are growing more common in the U.S. and worldwide thanks to the unstable climate patterns associated with the Earth's rising temperature. As human-caused air pollution traps heat in our atmosphere, more extreme weather events — including both flooding and droughts — are inevitable.

This has an obvious impact on human health and safety, as well as damaging property, but it also puts many other species at risk of extinction.

February through April were a little better for New Jersey, but still not nearly as wet as the same period in previous years. However, it was enough to bring the Spruce Run Reservoir to 66.9%, or 7.6 billion gallons — twice what it held at its low point. Round Valley Reservoir is at 91% or 50.3 billion gallons.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to be mindful of their outdoor water use and practice water conservation where possible. Switch to drip irrigation or hand-watering where possible to avoid water waste from sprinklers. You can even plant drought-friendly plants, such as native species, to limit the amount of water needed in the first place.

