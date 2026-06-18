Mandatory water limits hit Virginia as extreme drought swallows 38% of the state

Residents wanting to fill large swimming pools will require approval from the county.

Dry weather is no longer just prompting alerts in Virginia; in some areas, it is triggering enforceable limits on water use.

What's happening?

Communities in Central and Central-Eastern Virginia have moved under mandatory restrictions as drought conditions worsen across the state, WTVR reports.

Recent data show the state's most severe drought conditions expanding quickly, and officials say summer heat could push the situation further in the wrong direction.

According to the US Drought Monitor, as of June 9, 100% of the state is experiencing drought conditions, with over 38% of Virginia seeing extreme drought.

Only a small part of Virginia remains under a drought watch, including Isle of Wight County and the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. In the rest of the state, drought warnings are in effect.

To address the water woes, several communities now have restrictions on how residents can use water. The mandatory measures affect several public water systems, including customers in Caroline County, New Bridge and Zion Crossroads in Louisa County, Gordonsville in Orange County, Woodstock in Shenandoah County, and several Fauquier County subdivisions.

These limitations include no watering of lawns, only watering gardens on certain days, and limits on washing cars. Residents wanting to fill large swimming pools will require approval from the county.

WTVR has reported that 13 of Virginia's 24 monitoring wells are below the 10th percentile for this time of year, and while a narrow area between Richmond and Petersburg recently picked up 3 to 8 inches of rain, that localized relief has not altered the wider statewide trend.

The state as a whole is about 7.5 inches behind normal rainfall levels for the water year, and some areas have seen no more than a quarter of their usual rainfall in recent months. Virginia would need roughly 1 to 1.25 inches of rain each week to return to normal levels.

Why does it matter?

Drought restrictions can quickly reshape daily routines, from how often gardens can be watered to whether cars can be washed or pools can be filled. The measures are meant to protect drinking water supplies before shortages become more serious.

Worsening extreme weather disasters such as drought can threaten lives and livelihoods by straining water systems, damaging crops and landscaping, increasing wildfire risk, and driving up costs for families and local governments. When water supplies run low, public health, community safety, and economic stability can all suffer at once.

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