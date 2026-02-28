  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials weigh drastic action as US region faces water supply crisis: 'We're approaching really dangerously low levels'

"People start becoming numb."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
The Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has seen historically low levels amid drought conditions in Central Texas.

Photo Credit: iStock

After heavy rains pounded Central Texas over the summer, many believed the state's drought was over. However, officials are on the verge of making an unprecedented announcement. 

What's happening?

The Daily Texan reported that the Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District could declare a Stage 4 Emergency Response Period by the end of March if groundwater conditions stay at historically low levels. The district has been in a Stage 3 Exceptional Drought since October.

If relief doesn't come after 43 consecutive months of drought, the district will declare the first Stage 4 emergency in its 39-year history.  

"Groundwater levels are declining and flow is declining because we've had such low rainfall over a long period of time, and now we're approaching really dangerously low levels in the aquifers," said Shay Hlavaty, the communications and outreach manager for the district.

Why is this important?

While population growth has increased water demand in the area, a changing climate has also altered weather patterns, making extreme conditions like droughts more intense.

In the event of a Stage 4 response, thousands of households between Austin and San Marcos would have to significantly cut back on the well water they use for daily needs, according to an official statement from Charlie Flatten, the district's general manager.  

Complicating matters is the fact that people are growing weary of the prolonged drought, according to the Daily Texan. Misinformation is also circulating about the Central Texas floods curing the situation. 

However, when heavy rains fall, parched earth can't absorb water quickly enough, thereby increasing the risk of water runoff and flash floods and extending the drought into yet another season. 

What's being done about this?

Officials are encouraging the public and University of Texas, Austin, students who frequent the Barton Springs natural pool to support water conservation efforts. 

At home, turning off the water when brushing your teeth, capturing rainwater in a barrel, and upgrading to a natural lawn are among the cost-effective ways to help.  

"People start becoming numb to the word 'drought,'" Hlavaty told the Daily Texan. "I don't think people really think of their individual actions as being impactful, but really, every one of us not watering our lawns would have a significant impact on our groundwater resources."

