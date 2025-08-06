Artist sparks controversy with image of work hidden in the woods: 'Please don't leave it there'

There are lots of beautiful things to see in the forest, but you don't typically expect to see a large graffiti banner. One artist stirred up discussion when they shared a piece they hung in the woods on a large section of plastic wrap on Reddit.

The photo included in the post shows a swath of plastic stretched taut between two trees. The graffiti shows the word "drone" in blue and red with a bright green background.

While the piece is an impressive display of artistry, the surface became a point of controversy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wrote, "Plastic furniture wrap between trees in the middle of the woods. Makes a pretty good wall when there is nothing else around. I hope whoever found this enjoyed it."

While there are benefits to reusing plastic wrap if you already have it, the dangers of leaving plastic in the woods outweigh the benefits.

As National Geographic wrote, "Plastic wrap contributes to the larger plastic pollution crisis, it's difficult to recycle, and it's made from potentially harmful chemicals, especially as they break down in the environment."

Products like plastic wrap and single-use sandwich bags are incredibly harmful to the environment and can kill wildlife. A study cited by The Center for Biological Diversity estimated that "about 34% of dead leatherback sea turtles have ingested plastics."

While some commenters were impressed with the OP's skill, many were upset by the canvas.

"You know that's just gonna turn into a bunch of litter and micro plastic? Please don't leave it there," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "Please don't put more litter in the forest. But the artwork looks cool."

Another Redditor added, "That's littering."

