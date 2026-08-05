Washington drone footage shows a wildfire-ravaged block, with few homes untouched

The footage offers one detail that stands out: many of the trees in the neighborhood do not appear heavily burned.

Aerial footage circulating from Spokane highlights how uneven wildfire destruction can be. Homes can be wiped out on one side of a street while other houses and trees near them appear to be untouched.

What happened?

Shared by Rainy Day Weather (@rainy.day.weather) on TikTok, a drone clip that gained wide attention from the Old Trails Fire in northwest Spokane shows a devastated neighborhood near Indian Trails Elementary School and Kathleen Lane. Blackened lots and wrecked homes mark blocks where the fire appears to have moved quickly and unevenly.

Several houses in the cul-de-sac were hit, yet a few appeared to miss the worst of the fire — what the creator calls "the stark reality of wildfire damage."

The creator says, "A lot of this fire in this area was ground level," and the footage offers one detail that stands out: many of the trees in the neighborhood do not appear heavily burned. The video suggests some of those trees may be more naturally fire-tolerant than nearby structures.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires pose a danger to public health. In addition to creating smoke exposure, they can put a strain on community safety systems through evacuations and emergency response. Wildfires can also destabilize household finances through property loss, insurance pressure, and rebuilding costs.

As one commenter wrote, "My brother lost his house yesterday sending prayers to all!"

Even for people whose homes remain standing, they often have to deal with smoke damage and displacement, and the uncertainty can linger long after the flames have passed.

The post also prompted concern about emergency operations. One commenter warned, "Drones like the one that took this shot are keeping firefighting planes grounded. Rubberneck after it's put out and keep drones on the ground." However, cars can be seen driving around on the streets below, so it seems as though there was no immediate fire risk.

What can I do?

If there is an active wildfire, residents should follow evacuation alerts, keep personal drones grounded near emergency zones, and monitor local officials for road closures, shelter information, and air-quality guidance.

Once the fire is out and it is deemed safe to do so, families can document damage, contact insurers, and watch for smoke-related health issues. For lingering smoke, residents can turn to portable air purifiers and properly fitted masks.

While they cannot fully eliminate the risk, fire-resistant vents and roofing, cleared gutters, trimmed vegetation, and defensible space can help. The Spokane footage is a reminder that homes and landscapes do not burn the same way, and as the creator says, "Homes are built in a way with which they can ignite."

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