Off Australia's west coast, drone footage captures striking whales below the surface

"Wow, two little white ones in a single frame, awesome mate!"

A drone over the water off Western Australia captured four whales with strikingly contrasting colors.

In footage shared on Instagram, David Currie (@DCurrie_Drones) documented the moment.

What happened?

From above, the video follows the four whales moving just under the surface off Australia's west coast.

Two of the whales are darker while the other two are mostly white. One of the white whales has more noticeable speckles of a dark color across its body than the other.

Even without narration or elaborate editing, the aerial perspective gives the animals almost glowing appearances.

Why does it matter?

Seeing a whale from above is unusual on its own; seeing one that appears so bright against the surrounding water makes the moment all the more striking. The sight shows just how important the ocean's biodiversity and nature's beauty are.

It's critical to protect marine habitats from threats like pollution, rising global temperatures, and habitat destruction for many reasons, from protecting the food web to medical solutions.

What can I do?

Responsible whale-watching and coastal tourism operators follow wildlife guidelines and prioritize keeping a respectful distance from animals.

People who use drones can also play a role by following local rules and avoiding flights too close to wildlife. Capturing stunning footage should never come at the expense of stressing animals in their habitat.

Reducing single-use plastic, disposing of trash properly, and joining beach or shoreline cleanups can all help limit pollution that ends up in marine environments.

What are people saying?

Commenters voiced their amazement at the sight.

One Instagram user wrote, "Wow, two little white ones in a single frame, awesome mate!"

Another person added, "This is so peaceful to watch."

"Gosh this made me emotional," a third commenter said. "Thank you."

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