Virginia driver discovered nest of baby squirrels inside engine bay after every dashboard alert lit up

Eventually, the mama squirrel did return and the reunion was captured on video.

A Fairfax, Virginia, driver started his car only to see every dashboard warning light illuminate.

He later stumbled upon an unexpected explanation under the hood, finding baby squirrels nested in the engine bay.

What happened?

After finding the squirrels in March, with the mother nowhere to be found, the driver contacted Fairfax County Animal Services for help. As FFXnow reported, responders rescued the babies and prepared them for their mom's return.

Thomas Ingle, whom FFXnow identified as Fairfax County Animal Services' chief field services officer and deputy director, said the call is part of a larger pattern. He told the outlet that Fairfax County Animal Services handled a whopping 920 wildlife-related calls between March 1 and April 27.

Private wildlife rehabilitators are reporting the same kind of increase. Beth Axelrod, the Wildlife Rescue League's president, said many of the reports involve animals that look abandoned but are often acting normally, including young birds on the ground and baby deer left alone for a time while their mothers forage.

Footage of the rescue of these baby squirrels was shared with FFXnow.

As can be seen in the video, the animal services officer kept the babies warm in a basket, played baby squirrel sounds from her phone, and waited for the mother to return. Eventually, the mama squirrel did return, and the reunion was captured on video.

Why does it matter?

Wild animals can be drawn to cars, roads, yards, and buildings because those places may feel warm or sheltered. But those same settings can also lead to injuries, separation, or alarm when people unexpectedly come across them.

People are affected too, through damaged vehicles, stressful calls to animal services, or uncertainty about whether an animal actually needs help.

Experts say the first step is to slow down before intervening. When baby animals are found in an unusual place, it may be better to observe from a distance instead of moving them immediately.

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