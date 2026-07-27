California Dove fire grows to 223 acres near Yosemite, prompts evacuations

Containment had dropped to 0%, and nearly 500 firefighter personnel were assigned.

A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park forced evacuations in Northern California over the weekend as firefighters used multiple vehicles to keep the growing blaze from reaching homes near Sonora.

The Los Angeles Times reported officials were still investigating what ignited the Dove fire after the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said late Sunday that it had grown to 223 acres.

What happened?

In southern Tuolumne County near Yosemite National Park, the fire was burning in the hills southwest of Sonora. Cal Fire's 9:20 a.m. estimate Monday put the blaze at 223 acres.

Evacuation orders covered residents in the threatened area, bounded by Stockton Road to the north, Highway 108 to the south, and McKibbon Drive and Washington Street to the east. Parts of downtown Sonora were also under evacuation warnings as crews tried to keep the fire from spreading farther, the LA Times noted.

By Sunday night, Cal Fire had no reports of any buildings damaged or destroyed. An evacuation shelter was set up at a county government office in Tuolumne, and residents with pets were directed to animal sheltering options in nearby Jamestown.

By Monday morning, containment had dropped to 0%, and nearly 500 firefighting personnel were assigned to the response, supported by air and ground equipment including tankers and bulldozers.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can quickly threaten homes, force families to evacuate, shut down roads, worsen air quality, and strain local emergency services even before any buildings are lost.

They can also expose communities to smoke, heat, and sudden evacuation orders while disrupting work, school, tourism, and local business activity. Recovery costs can rise quickly.

Researchers have warned that rising global temperatures are helping create conditions for more frequent and more intense wildfires. The LA Times pointed out that the 2020s are seeing average yearly U.S. burned acreage at more than twice the level of 30 years ago.

What's being done?

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday evening that California had secured a federal grant that could reimburse state, local, and tribal fire agencies for up to 75% of their firefighting costs.

The immediate focus remains on containing the Dove fire, protecting homes, and helping evacuated residents stay safe while officials investigate what sparked the blaze.

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