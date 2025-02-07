Outraged community devastated by disturbance at neighborhood park: 'The real predators may be humans'

"The eggs were due to hatch the following week."

Residents of a New Zealand town were furious after vandals destroyed the nesting grounds of an endangered bird species.

What's happening?

SunLive reported that two people were caught on camera removing dotterel eggs from Brighton Reserve at Waihī Beach on Jan. 1. Other nesting sites were also raided.

According to SunLive, only 2,500 dotterels remain in the wild, which is why grass areas and sand dunes are cordoned off to protect crucial breeding activity.

Disturbances of protected wildlife and their nests is a criminal offense, with prison sentences and NZD$100,000 fines as possible punishments for those responsible.

Lyla Hudson, a 16-year-old volunteer for Dot Watch — an organization dedicated to protecting the birds — was devastated by the vandalism.

"We've spent the last six months ensuring predators don't eat the eggs or chicks, only to find that the real predators may be humans — they could be my age," she told SunLive.

"It's unthinkable. Hundreds of volunteer hours go into protecting these highly endangered birds, and now this — the eggs were due to hatch the following week."

Why is this concerning?

These destructive actions seem to be becoming a regular occurrence. Pippa Coombes, Waihī Beach environmental coordinator, said revelers over the festive period might be the problem.

"Over the last three years, Dot Watch has experienced vandalism during this same period — over Christmas and New Year, when beaches are full of visitors," Coombes said.

"Last year, in the early hours of Christmas morning, the entire nesting site was vandalised — cordons ripped out, eggs destroyed, and a newly hatched chick disappeared. And now this. It's an alarming pattern, and the offenders need to be stopped."

Not only does this ruin all the hard work put in by volunteers, but it puts the dotterel at greater risk. The birds are already threatened by urban development, habitat destruction, and predators.

The knock-on impact on the wider ecosystem should the dotterel population shrink further could be profound. If nothing else, it would be a huge shame if these beautiful birds became extinct.

What can be done to protect dotterels?

Organizations such as Dot Watch do their best to protect nesting sites and educate communities about the importance of dotterels. However, tourists might not be so knowledgeable, and ensuring visitors have fun responsibly and without disturbing nesting grounds is essential for the dotterels' survival.

Taking local action can make a real difference, whether it's to protect dotterels or other creatures that are threatened where you live. It's also an opportunity to foster community with like-minded individuals.

