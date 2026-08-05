Spain's wildfire fighters have four legs as rescued donkeys eat the brush that feeds flames

Instead of arriving with sirens, hoses, or heavy equipment, some of Spain's newest wildfire responders come on four legs and get to work by eating.

In several parts of the country, rescued donkeys are being put to work clearing the dry plant matter that can help a small spark or become a fast-moving forest fire, giving the animals a major role in fighting blazes before they start.

What's happening?

As Moneycontrol reported, Spain is now deploying rescued donkeys to clear vegetation. The animals are part of a practical wildfire-prevention effort, grazing on dry brush and other growth that can fuel dangerous fires.

The grazing serves two purposes at once, lowering the amount of burnable material on the ground and giving the rescued animals a second chance.

By consuming brush before it dries out and builds up, the donkeys leave less material available to feed flames. In fire-prone regions, that kind of simple prevention can make a meaningful difference.

Spain has been battling an especially brutal wildfire season, with fires already consuming nearly 346,000 acres in just a two-week period in July. According to Spain's Minister of the Interior, the fire in Ávila became "the largest and most destructive fire in Spain's history."

The international scientific community also found that "The likelihood and severity of [the fires] have been increased by human-caused warming… and [are] at least 20 times as likely in central Spain" thanks to this global warming.

Why does it matter?

This donkey-led effort reflects a more creative side of wildfire planning, one focused not just on fighting fires after they start but on reducing the conditions that allow them to spread in the first place.

Wildfires are becoming more destructive in many parts of the world as hotter, drier conditions make them easier to ignite and faster to spread. Dense, unmanaged vegetation can act like tinder, especially during periods of extreme heat.

The donkeys' role shows how animal welfare and environmental protection can work hand in hand. Rather than relying only on expensive machinery or intensive clearing operations, communities can find ways to care for rescued animals while putting their natural behavior to use.

The project also shows that climate resilience does not always have to look futuristic. Sometimes effective solutions involve animals making a visible difference in the landscape around them.

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