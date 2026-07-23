Seventy-four dogs are rescued from a trailer in dangerous heat, all suffering from mange

"We're trying to find answers on why we don't have an animal control."

In West Jackson, Mississippi, a weekend rescue uncovered a heartbreaking scene.

Some 74 dogs were found packed into a mobile trailer during intense heat. All of them were suffering from mange, and one puppy did not survive.

What happened?

According to WLBT, after a tip initiated a welfare check near Highway 80 and Whiting Road, Cheshire Abbey Animal Rescue helped remove dogs from a trailer on the property.

Chrissy Cheshire, who leads Cheshire Abbey Animal Rescue, said rescuers found the animals tightly crowded inside the trailer in severe heat, while others stood outside seemingly searching for shade. Every animal showed signs of mange, and one puppy was unresponsive on arrival.

"He was just a tiny puppy," Cheshire said. "I was trying to get all the tiny puppies out first because they were so hot. I think he had just given up basically, it was so hot. He was just lying there. So, I was really concerned about that one."

Cheshire told the station that police had first been called to the property for a separate incident and then discovered the dogs. She also told WLBT that the previous owners of the property had lost the land over unpaid taxes.

Why does it matter?

Cheshire said Jackson does not have an animal control facility, forcing rescue organizations to step in during crises that would normally be handled by city services.

She noted that it's a major problem that rescue organizations don't have the resources they need, having nowhere to place stray animals due to the lack of an animal control service from the city government.

"If you get your phone out and Google what's the only capital city in the entire nation that does not have an animal control, you'll find Jackson, Mississippi," Cheshire said.

Cheshire also linked the trailer case to the lack of spay-and-neuter laws, arguing that unchecked breeding can contribute to the kind of overcrowding seen in West Jackson.

What's being done?

The surviving dogs have since been moved to locations across the metro area, where they can begin treatment and recovery. Cheshire also thanked both the Jackson Police Department and the Capitol Police Department for helping with the rescue.

Cheshire Abbey Animal Rescue said donation and adoption information is available on its Facebook page.

"We want answers," Cheshire said. "After almost 20 years of doing this, we're trying to find answers on why we don't have an animal control, where are the funds going for animal control in our city."

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