Texas dogs stranded by fast-rising floodwaters are airlifted, back with family a day later

Two dogs caught in fast-rising floodwaters in Crystal City, Texas, are back with their family after a dramatic air rescue that ended in a reunion with their owners the following day.

The rescue offered a rare bright spot amid a dangerous flooding situation near Uvalde.

What happened?

Video released by the Texas Military Department shows a Texas Army Black Hawk crew working with responders from Texas A&M Task Force 1 to bring the dogs to safety.

They were then taken to Southwest Animal Hospital in Carrizo Springs for care, and according to Fox San Antonio, they were reunited with their owners the following day.

It was not immediately clear how the dogs became trapped. In rural or low-lying areas, rising water can cut off escape routes for people and pets within minutes.

Why does it matter?

When floodwaters surge, animals can become separated from their owners or stranded in places that are difficult to reach by car or on foot.

The rescue underscores the risks associated with flash flooding. Even when homes are not completely submerged, fast-moving water can isolate neighborhoods, overwhelm roads, and create life-threatening conditions for anyone left behind.

That includes animals, which may panic, hide, or become trapped as conditions worsen.

Planning for severe weather often means including pets from the beginning. A family emergency plan can account for leashes, carriers, medications, food, identification tags, and a safe destination that accepts animals.

Waiting until the water is already rising can make those decisions much harder.

What's being done?

The response got the dogs out of immediate danger, with the Texas Military Department, a Texas Army Black Hawk crew, and Texas A&M Task Force 1 involved before the animals were taken for veterinary care.

After the rescue, Southwest Animal Hospital provided a place for the dogs to be monitored before they were reunited with their family.

That kind of follow-up care can be critical after an animal has been exposed to stress, exhaustion, or flood conditions.

Preparation can include keeping ID tags and microchip information up to date, assembling a pet go-bag, and identifying nearby shelters, hotels, or relatives who can take animals during an evacuation. If flooding is possible, leaving early is often the safest option.

In the end, the Crystal City rescue concluded with two dogs out of danger, treated, and back with their family a day later.

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