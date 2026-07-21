Dog is swept over an 80-foot waterfall in New York, then woman who swam after it gets stuck, too

A trip to a popular swimming spot in New York took a frightening turn when a dog was swept over a waterfall, and the woman who jumped in after it also became stranded on a ledge.

Both were ultimately pulled to safety after a complicated rescue involving multiple emergency teams and an 80-foot haul up a steep ravine.

What happened?

Several rescue agencies converged on Fawn's Leap in Hunter, New York, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, after reports that a woman and a small dog were stranded on a ledge below the falls. According to People, the response included the Centerville and Cedar Grove Fire Departments, the Twin Cloves Technical Rescue Team, NYS Rangers, and other emergency personnel.

Centerville Fire District Chief of Department Michael Ivino said in a media release, "Upon arrival units were able to make contact with the subject who appeared to be in stable condition." Emergency personnel then began setting up rescue systems to safely extract the woman and the dog.

Ivino later told Hudson Valley 360 that "the dog tried to cross the creek but was swept down by the water and over the falls." He added, "This person swam into the falls and got stuck on the ledge the dog was on; she didn't want to take the chance of losing the dog."

After a rescuer went about 80 feet down to evaluate the situation, crews used a twin-tension rope setup to bring the rescuer, the woman, and the dog back up the ravine. Ivino said both "were extricated without injury."

Why does it matter?

According to People, Ivino said responders were unsure whether the woman owned the dog or had stepped in to help.

Responders from fire departments, sheriff's offices, ambulance crews, medics, and forest rangers all played a role in the rescue.

What can I do?

If visiting waterfalls, swimming holes, or creek areas with a dog, keep pets close and avoid letting them cross fast-moving water. Even shallow currents can knock an animal off balance and carry it toward deeper pools or falls.

Assess the terrain before stepping in. Wet rock surfaces, shifting water flow, and hidden ledges can make a rescue attempt far more dangerous for a person trying to help.

If an animal or person is swept into a hazardous area, calling emergency services right away can make a critical difference. Specialized rescue teams have ropes, anchors, and training designed for steep and fast-water environments, tools most bystanders simply don't have.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office, Athens Fire Department, Hunter Ambulance, Greene County Medics, and state responders were among those helping secure the area and assist with the extraction.

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