Washington pup chases rabbit over cliff, then won't stop licking deputy who rescues her

After getting to Nico, the deputy carried her as the crew hoisted both of them back to the top.

A Washington dog wound up needing a cliffside rescue after chasing a rabbit and ending up in a ravine.

Thankfully, what could have been a tragedy instead became a heartening reminder of how quickly neighbors and rescuers can step in when pets end up in dangerous situations.

What happened?

Help was called to the 23600 block of Rim Road East in Graham, Washington, after a resident heard a dog crying out.

The animal, later identified as Nico, had gone over a cliff on July 8 while chasing a rabbit, according to KOMO News.

To reach the stranded dog, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office search-and-rescue ropes team sent a deputy down into the ravine.

After getting to Nico, the deputy carried her as the crew hoisted both of them back to the top.

Because her owner was not immediately located, Nico was taken to the Humane Society in Tacoma after the rescue.

Deputies later learned her name and said she was reunited with her owner the following day.

Why does it matter?

A dog chasing wildlife can end up in dangerous terrain, including steep drop-offs and wooded ravines.

In this case, the rescue began when a nearby resident heard the dog crying and alerted authorities.

What's being done?

The immediate response came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office search-and-rescue ropes team, which used rope rescue equipment to get a deputy down to Nico and bring them both back up safely.

With no owner immediately found after the recovery, deputies brought Nico to the Humane Society in Tacoma until her family could be located. That temporary handoff kept her safe while authorities worked to identify her and reconnect her with her family.

Keeping identification tags current, considering microchipping pets, and using a secure leash or fenced space can help prevent a split-second chase from turning into an emergency in areas with cliffs, ravines, or heavy wildlife activity.

If a pet goes missing after an accident, quickly contacting local law enforcement and nearby shelters can improve the chances of a safe reunion.

The deputy even had a joking update from the ravine as the rescue unfolded: "This dog's too friendly. It won't stop licking me."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.