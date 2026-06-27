Abandoned on the roadside as a newborn, Merry was near death. Eight years later, she is thriving

"Perhaps her mother had died and the owner didn't see any value in caring for her."

A rescue video documenting the recovery of an abandoned newborn is giving animal lovers a much-needed dose of hope.

The clip traces Merry's journey from near-death to recovery, showing just how much can change when a vulnerable animal receives care in time.

What happened?

In a video posted by Animal Aid Unlimited in India, Merry is introduced as a newborn found on the roadside in need of urgent treatment.

"Just days old, she had been abandoned on the side of the road," the group wrote. "Perhaps her mother had died and the owner didn't see any value in caring for her."

In recounting the rescue, Animal Aid called Merry a newborn "in need of urgent medical care" and said that "Eight years have passed since Merry made a full recovery and joined the Animal Aid sanctuary family."

Why does it matter?

Young animals are especially vulnerable when they are separated from their mothers or discarded after birth.

Without intervention, dehydration, infection, and exposure can quickly turn fatal.

Merry was given the chance to live a full life.

Care, safe housing, and consistent medical attention can turn a near-tragedy into a story of recovery while also helping build public support for the humane treatment of animals.

What are people saying?

Animal Aid framed Merry's rescue in deeply emotional terms, writing, "We can't imagine the suffering of this newborn, missing her mother and in need of urgent medical care."

The group also reflected on the outcome with relief and gratitude: "What joy to have rescued her and seen her come back from near death."

The post closes: "Watch her transform from a heart-broken, desperate baby to the thriving, mature beauty she is now."

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