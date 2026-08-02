Rescuers stunned after dog survives 120-foot cliff fall in Dorset

A fall from that height could easily have caused serious injuries or been fatal.

A walk along England's coast could have ended in tragedy, but one dog emerged astonishingly unharmed after plunging about 120 feet off a cliff in Dorset.

The rescue also showed how everyday technology can make a major difference in an emergency, with a drone helping crews locate the missing dog.

What happened?

After an early-evening call in May, crews responded to the Peveril Point area of Dorset, where a dog named Tilly had fallen roughly 120 feet from a cliff.

According to BBC News, the Swanage Coastguard and the St. Albans Coastguard Rescue Team were both involved in the response. Because Tilly's exact location was not known at first, the search was more difficult.

But a random passerby with a drone helped rescuers spot Tilly. They then found her and her owner on the beach and assisted both of them back to the top of the cliff.

A member of the Swanage Coastguard told BBC News that "it was understandably a frightening experience for the owners but this incident serves as an important reminder to keep dogs on leads when near cliff edges."

They added that "it's safer to keep your dog on a lead when out walking along the cliff, especially if you don't know the area or are visiting."

Why does it matter?

A fall from that height could easily have caused serious injuries or been fatal. More than one coastguard team took part in the response, and thankfully the drone made it easier to narrow the search when rescuers did not have an exact location.

Dogs can suddenly change direction on coastal walks when a smell or sound grabs their attention, and cliffside terrain can be unpredictable.

Using a leash near cliff edges can reduce risk, especially in places with uneven ground, sudden drops, or distractions such as wildlife, waves, and unfamiliar smells.

Staying aware of your surroundings and not letting pets roam too far ahead can also help where visibility is limited. If something does go wrong, contacting emergency responders quickly and giving as precise a location as possible can save critical time.

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