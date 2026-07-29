In Canada, dog found with 850 porcupine quills in her face is slowly recovering

A dog in Nova Scotia is recovering after veterinarians found more than 850 porcupine quills embedded in her face — a painful injury that animal rescuers say can quickly become life-threatening if treatment is delayed.

Rescuers say Fern, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, is making progress after the ordeal, though she has already needed multiple hospital visits.

What happened?

The Nova Scotia SPCA began caring for Fern after she was found with hundreds of quills in her face, Global News reported.

The organization later said on Facebook that her treatment was a "race against time" because porcupine quills can splinter into tiny pieces and work their way beneath the skin.

Sarah Lyon, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia SPCA, said, as reported by Global News, the injury is especially risky because of the way porcupine quills are built.

"Porcupine quills have microscopic barbs like fish hooks. And so we definitely don't want those in our animal," Lyon said.

With an investigation still underway, the SPCA has not identified where Fern was found or who brought her in, as Global News reported. Veterinarians have removed most of the quills, but Lyon said they are still checking for tiny fragments and possible Lyme disease.

Lyon also said Fern may be facing additional medical concerns.

"At Fern's most recent medical appointment, it was noticed that we have a couple of other complications — maybe from the quills, maybe not from the quills — that she's going to need some medical attention for," she said to the outlet.

Why does it matter?

When quills remain lodged in the body, they can continue to cause pain, infection, and deeper internal complications, especially if they splinter or migrate beneath the skin.

Officials have not said exactly how Fern ended up in this situation, but encounters between pets and wild animals can become more common as human development expands into natural habitats and domestic animals spend time near wooded areas.

That overlap can affect both animals and people. Pet owners can face emergency veterinary bills and emotional strain, while wildlife are pushed into closer contact with neighborhoods, roads, and backyards.

What's being done?

Fern's recovery is centered on continued veterinary care.

"She is going to be constantly checked by the veterinarian, she is on medication, and so she's just resting and recovering," Lyon said, as reported by Global News.

The Nova Scotia SPCA said the cost of that care continues to rise, and the organization is asking for donations to help cover treatment.

Fern's caretakers are focused on her comfort, close monitoring, and small signs of progress. The SPCA said she loves pets and cuddles.

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