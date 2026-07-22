Dog dumped with one of the worst mange cases makes an almost unrecognizable recovery

A dog who was dumped while sick has made the kind of comeback that stops people mid-scroll. Covered in thick, painful crusts from an extreme case of mange, Poleng was in very bad shape when rescuers first found him.

Now, after months of treatment, foster care, and a final adoption, he looks like a completely different dog.

What happened?

His rescue began when a local family gave him temporary shelter and contacted Little Steps Matter, as shown in a video shared by The Dodo.

In the video, Sabine, a rescuer with Little Steps Matter, said, "We had never seen a case of mange like this. His body was covered in painful thick crusted layers."

Veterinary care had to address the parasitic mites on Poleng's skin beneath those crusted scabs. Because he had been dumped while sick, his treatment was intensive, but he improved quickly. "With the right medication and healthy food, he recovered very fast, which really was amazing," the rescuer said.

According to The Dodo, once his two weeks at the vet clinic were over, rescuers brought Poleng back to the family that had first looked after him and kept returning each day with food. That changed when neighbors raised concerns, and the rescue decided he was no longer safe there, so he was moved into foster care.

A family that had discovered Poleng on social media adopted him four months later. The Dodo wrote, "We love a good before-and-after at The Dodo, but Poleng's transformation stopped us in our tracks."

Why does it matter?

Poleng's story is a reminder that even severe neglect can be reversed when animals receive help quickly. Mange is treatable, but when left unchecked, it can cause intense pain, infection, and prolonged suffering.

His recovery depended on a chain of everyday compassion: a family that offered temporary safety, rescuers who stepped in with medical care, a foster home that helped him heal, and adopters willing to look past his past condition and see his potential.

One commenter wrote, "This is so painful looking in the beginning. Absolutely a nightmare thank you for helping him!"

What can I do?

If you see an animal in distress, contacting a local rescue, shelter, or veterinarian can make a life-saving difference. As Poleng's case shows, even an animal in severe condition may recover with prompt treatment and a safe place to stay.

Fostering can be especially important for animals recovering from trauma or illness, since a calm home environment can help them adjust and socialize before adoption.

Supporting rescue organizations with donations, food, medication, or transport help can also ease the burden on limited staff and resources.

Sabine summed up Poleng's turnaround best: "He was really the worst case we ever saw. And then he turned out to be the most goofy, funny, sweetest boy."

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