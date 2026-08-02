North Georgia family heard their dog scream in the woods, then found a branch through her abdomen

"I could tell she was starting to show signs of shock."

A wooded outing for a North Georgia family quickly became a medical emergency when Sweets, their 8-year-old Brittany spaniel, was impaled in the abdomen by a tree branch.

Despite the frightening injury, she was able to pull through and soon went back to her usual activities of chasing squirrels.

What happened?

At home, Sweets' owners, Aaron and DeAnna Comer, realized something was wrong when they heard their dog cry out from the woods near their house, according to 11Alive via Yahoo Lifestyle.

"My wife and I heard Sweets scream, and we went out, and she was spinning," Aaron Comer said.

When they reached her, they saw a sharp limb stuck in her abdomen.

"I could tell that there was something terribly wrong, and I just scooped her up, hollered at my wife to get the car, and we raced here," Comer said.

Aaron rushed outside without even grabbing his shoes and joined DeAnna for the more than 30-minute drive to VEG ER for Pets in Alpharetta.

At the hospital, Dr. Amanda Stevens, medical director at VEG Alpharetta, quickly recognized how critical the injury was.

"When she arrived, she had this huge branch sticking out of her abdomen," Stevens said. "I could tell she was starting to show signs of shock."

The branch had to be cut shorter before surgery could begin. Because the hospital lacked the right tool, Aaron ran to Walmart — still wearing the surgical booties from the hospital — to buy hedge trimmers.

Surgeons operated for five hours. Stevens said the branch went through the tissue that holds the intestines in place while somehow missing the liver, spleen, and other major organs.

"The fact that it missed everything and she went home the next day is a miracle to me," Stevens said.

Why does it matter?

In Sweets' case, her owners reacted quickly, and the veterinary team moved immediately.

She was back home in less than a day and soon returned to the woods, the squirrels, and her usual confidence.

What can I do?

Knowing the location of the nearest emergency veterinarian before something goes wrong is essential in a crisis since every minute counts when it comes to severe injuries.

A basic pet emergency plan at home may include the phone numbers and addresses of nearby animal hospitals, a leash and carrier ready to go, and a clear plan for who will drive and who will call ahead if an emergency happens.

For people with adventurous dogs, checking yards, trails, and wooded areas for sharp branches, broken fencing, or other hazards can help reduce the risk of traumatic injuries.

Afterward, the Comers donated the hedge trimmers to the hospital so the tool would be available if another animal ever needs it.

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