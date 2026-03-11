Digital nomad shares how he keeps his dog happy during his travel adventures: 'A chariot fit for a king'

Dogs are family, so it makes sense that you want to take them on your adventures too. That's exactly what one Instagrammer does with their dog, and even shared a cool way to get around together.

The Benji The Bernedoodle (@lilmanlife) Instagram account shared a reel of the dog dad and Benji taking a ride in an electric bike with a sidecar on the sand.

The dog dad even puts snow goggles on Benji as they ride around, looking like they're having a blast.

Benji's dad said, "A chariot fit for a king."

E-bikes are not just great for taking your dog on an adventure; they're also good for saving you money if you commute to work. If you commute on your e-bike five times a week, it can save you about $800 a year.

If you want to get an e-bike for your adventures or your commute, check out Upway. It has a vast selection, so you can find the right bike to fit your needs. Many of them are even up to 60% off.

If you have an old e-bike and are looking to get a new one, Upway buys used bikes. So, if it's time for an upgrade, you can use that money to find your new e-bike on Upway.

To maximize your savings, you can install solar panels to save on charging costs. They'll also save you money on your energy bill. TCD's Solar Explorer page can help you understand your options. These partners can simplify the process for you with concierge-level service.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

You can even save up to $10,000 on installation costs by comparing quotes from vetted installers in your area. Additionally, if you're working on a budget, some of TCD's partners offer a $0-down subscription option.

While the Instagram users may not know the money-saving benefits of an e-bike, they certainly like the idea of one.

One user said, "There they go, two intrepid adventurers."

Another commented, "Benji has to travel in style."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.