Divers share disturbing discoveries found during sea-diving encounters: 'Let's see how much ... we can find'

When practiced with care and respect for marine ecosystems, diving can be a sustainable hobby to learn about the ocean's natural wonders.

Unfortunately, diving has become synonymous with trash collecting due to careless human activities and increased pollution.

Oceangalz (@oceangalzz) shared a TikTok video about discovering plastic in the ocean and why it's a problem.

"Let's see how much trash we can find in one dive," they said in the video.

The divers found plastic brushes, pieces of plastic, sharp metal, and an old pocket knife in the ocean.

These discoveries are disturbing because of how prevalent trash has become in our oceans.

As Oceangalz pointed out in the video's caption, plastic in the ocean is problematic because it harms marine life, disrupts the ecosystem, and leaches toxins into the water. Ocean animals often get tangled in or ingest plastic. Meanwhile, trash impacts coral reefs, and the toxins from plastic harm marine and human health.

Research shows that trash also displaces sea creatures from their natural habitats.

Organizations like The Ocean Cleanup and the Ocean Legacy Foundation work tirelessly and continuously innovate to clean up the ocean. Yet, this is a huge task that must start with stopping more pollution from adding to what's already there.

There are various ways to support our oceans' health, such as minimizing your use of single-use plastics and recycling plastics properly after use. You can also join beach and water cleanup projects, only eat sustainably caught seafood, and raise awareness about the importance of reducing plastic use.

Through their video, Oceangalz shared with the world how widespread trash is on their dives and how it impacts sea life habitats.

Their TikTok fans appreciated their care and commitment to cleaning up the ocean during their dives.

"Love this," one TikTok user wrote in the comment section.

Another TikToker commented, "Amazing job as always."

