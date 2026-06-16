Disney property has had 414 alligators removed since a child was killed there 10 years ago

Florida is home to roughly 1.3 million alligators across all 67 counties.

A decade after a fatal alligator attack at Walt Disney World shocked families across the country, a new figure is offering a clearer picture of the resort's wildlife safety efforts.

What happened?

FOX Weather reported that the number of alligators removed from Walt Disney World has reached 414 in the 10 years since the child died at the Orlando resort.

Under the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission practice, trappers take out alligators longer than 4 feet when officials determine they pose a risk to "people, pet, or property."

Around the resort's waterways, Disney has installed fencing, boulder barriers, and warning signs to put more distance between guests and shorelines where alligators may be present.

Why does it matter?

Florida is home to roughly 1.3 million alligators across all 67 counties, and as tourism and development continue to grow, people are increasingly sharing space with native wildlife.

In places like Disney World, that raises the risk of human-wildlife encounters.

Alligators are not suddenly appearing without cause — people have built homes, attractions, and recreation spaces into wetland-rich regions where these animals have lived for generations.

It is part of a broader pattern seen in other human-wildlife conflicts as development pushes deeper into natural habitats.

Rather than simply moving nuisance alligators elsewhere, officials have no choice but to kill them. Captured animals may try to return to the place where they were found, and relocation can also disrupt established alligator populations elsewhere.

What are people saying?

FWC guidance says smaller alligators usually are not large enough to threaten people or pets, though it warns that handling them is "never advised."

Disney has strengthened protections around waterfront areas, while the FWC continues to work with the resort to reduce the risk of another avoidable tragedy.

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