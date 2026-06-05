Florida officers find 51 illegally harvested barracudas hidden in cooler hatch off Key West

The agency said violations are taken seriously.

Florida wildlife enforcement officers said they found 51 illegally harvested great barracudas stashed in a hidden cooler during a patrol of the southernmost tip of the state.

What happened?

According to CBS 12, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were patrolling near Key West with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on May 28 when they encountered a boat carrying three people and spearguns. During a resource inspection, they found 51 great barracudas in a hidden hatch inside a cooler.

Officials said local regulations allow anglers to keep up to two great barracudas per person, with a maximum of six per vessel. The fish must measure between 15 and 36 inches in fork length, although each person or vessel may keep one fish exceeding 36 inches per day.

In this case, officers said the group exceeded the legal limit by 50 fish, and 19 barracudas were oversized, CBS12 noted.

Why does it matter?

Fishing regulations are meant to protect marine life and help keep fisheries sustainable. When those limits are ignored, it can disrupt local ecosystems and make it harder for coastal communities to rely on healthy waters for recreation, tourism, and food.

Barracudas are predators, meaning they play an important role in reef food webs. Removing dozens of them at once can send ripples through the ecosystem, especially in places such as the Florida Keys, where reefs already face mounting stress from warming waters, pollution, and habitat loss.

What are people saying?

FWC used the incident to emphasize that "protecting Florida's natural resources is something we all play a part in," urging the public to learn and follow fishing regulations.

The agency also said wildlife violations are taken seriously and encouraged anyone with information to report it through the Wildlife Alert Hotline or the online tip system.

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