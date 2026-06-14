Harmless watersnake in Texas is seen downing a flathead catfish, with earlier meals still showing

"Bro's going back for seconds … maybe even thirds."

A photo from Texas shows a snake taking on a huge flathead catfish, even though the distinct bulges lower on its body suggest it had already eaten earlier.

In a Reddit post, the uploader wrote, "My parents caught this guy enjoying a feast."

What happened?

Commenters identified the animal from Llano as a diamond-backed watersnake, or Nerodia rhombifer, a species that is harmless to humans.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The uploader said his father chose not to interfere and left the snake alone, so it is unknown whether the snake ever finished the meal.

One commenter wrote, "It looks like a yellow cat aka flathead catfish. They're the apex predator fish in Texas freshwater, they are gluttonous and delicious, way tastier than farm raised. That is a tasty meal for the snake."

Why does it matter?

Diamond-backed watersnakes are often mistaken for more dangerous species, and that confusion can put harmless animals at risk when frightened people try to kill or remove them.

Human activity has pushed deeper into wildlife habitat while concentrating recreation around rivers, reservoirs, and shorelines.

Development, fishing pressure, and altered waterways can affect where predators and prey interact — and where people end up watching them.

Interrupting a feeding animal can cause unnecessary stress, force it to waste energy, and increase the likelihood of a defensive encounter.

What are people saying?

"That fish is so fat, thats a goooood lunch," one commenter wrote.

Another joked, "His greed knows no bounds."

When someone asked, "Do the lumps further down suggest this isn't his first meal?" another user replied, "Bro's going back for seconds ... maybe even thirds."

One more commenter summed up the envy factor: "This snake casually catching more flathead than I can."

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