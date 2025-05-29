Scientists sound alarm after witnessing disturbing change in near-extinct species: 'We just knew that there weren't very many left'

A rare species faces extinction after the population drops to the staggeringly low number of just 38 surviving fish.

What's happening?

According to an article in SFGATE, the Devil's Hole pupfish — one of Earth's rarest fish — neared extinction after an earthquake almost wiped out the entire species.

In Death Valley National Park, the cave system known as the Devil's Hole is home to the Devil's Hole pupfish. These fish, "named after their tendency to frolic like puppies," according to SFGATE, are two inches long and are completely unique to this one geothermal pool.

The unique species is closely monitored by biologists, who were devastated to see the impact a 7.0 earthquake 500 miles away in Humboldt County had on the cave and its aquatic inhabitants.

The movement of the earthquake disturbed the water, destroying many larval fish and eggs. Another quake a few months later harmed the species once again.

Death Valley spokesperson Abby Wines told SFGATE, "We just knew that there weren't very many left. The scientists were extremely concerned. Each time they went to the cave, there were less and less fish swimming near the surface."

The scientists were distressed to find just 38 fish left after the natural disaster.

Why is it important to conserve rare species?

Conservation of land and the creatures that live there is vital for the biodiversity of the planet. It not only helps prevent the extinction of animals but also provides natural beauty around the globe for people to enjoy.

From conserving forests and wetlands to eradicating invasive species, many scientists are working tirelessly to protect the flora and fauna that the planet relies on to survive.

Though the pupfish has a tiny population that only inhabits one cave in the world, it's important to prevent the extinction of such a rare species. This playful breed of fish is just one tiny part of an ecosystem filled with wild and wonderful species that deserve to survive and thrive.

What's being done about pupfish conservation?

Though conservationists aim not to impact species with human intervention where possible, the shockingly low number of pupfish made them take urgent action and breed some of the fish in captivity. They replicated the conditions of the cave and bred nineteen more pupfish to introduce into the school.

After careful monitoring, it seems as though the pupfish spawned a lot over recent weeks, which is hopeful for increasing the population.

To help the species further, scientists are providing the pupfish with extra feed, made of shrimp, daphnia, and fly larvae, according to Abby Wines. Hopefully, this effort will allow the species to thrive and repopulate.

