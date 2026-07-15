Bighorn sheep overrun a California golf course as 113-degree heat drives them downhill

"Animal control probably gets notified if they leave the course area."

A herd of desert bighorn sheep appears to have laid temporary claim to a Palm Springs golf course after a blistering heat wave hit the area, forcing the animals to seek refuge.

What happened?

On an 113°F day in Palm Springs, several bighorn sheep were seen moving across a golf course in a video shared to Reddit's r/NatureIsF*ckingLit community. The sheep appear to be relieved that they are out of the direct sun as they feed on foliage around the course.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The original poster explained the situation, writing, "Apparently large groups come off the mountain daily to graze, drink some sprinkler water, and get out of the crazy heat of the day. 113 degrees today and we've got much hotter days ahead."

In a landscape defined more by arid mountains and intense summer temperatures than lush grass, the golf course's irrigated greenery offers an attractive break when heat becomes dangerous and natural water and cover are harder to find.

One commenter suggested the visits are not unusual and may already be on the radar of local officials, writing, "I was told this one might've gotten the collar and tags from wandering into the streets and causing some traffic jams. Animal control probably gets notified if they leave the course area. Didn't see any of the others with gear though."

Why does it matter?

When wildlife starts relying on golf courses, roadsides, and neighborhoods for relief, it can create risks for animals and people alike. Sheep that wander into traffic can also be injured or killed, while drivers, residents, and workers may face sudden encounters they are not prepared for.

The pattern is tied in part to how desert communities are built. Habitats can be fragmented or replaced by development, and landscaped areas like golf courses can act as man-made oases that draw animals downhill. During extreme heat, that shared space between people and wildlife can grow fast.

Additionally, extreme heat can reshape where wildlife shows up. In heavily built desert areas, animals may wind up seeking water, food, or a cooler spot in places designed for people instead.

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