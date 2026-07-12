Kenya desalination plant becomes lifeline as 150 wild elephants stream into Tsavo for water

"Since we began providing drinkable water, wildlife have come back to the area in droves."

Dry conditions in the Kenyan region of northern Tsavo are forcing wildlife to hunt for fresh water.

To help animals cope, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) has constructed a desalination plant in nearby Ithumba that "provides a safe, reliable place" to drink.

Now, during the driest point of the season, the trust says it regularly sees more than 150 wild elephants gathered there for a drink.

What's happening?

At its Ithumba Unit, the trust uses a desalination plant to turn salty borehole water into drinking water, a response to very dry conditions in northern Tsavo, where shortages and high salinity leave much of the available water unfit for wildlife.

The trust has now shared footage of elephants enjoying the water from the desalination plant, showcasing how conservation projects can transform the lives of animals.

In the post's caption, the trust wrote, "Since we began providing drinkable water, wildlife have come back to the area in droves. These reliable watering points encourage elephants to remain deep within the safety of the park instead of venturing onto community land in search of food and water, which helps reduce human-wildlife conflict."

One commenter responded to the trust's work, writing, "It's pretty amazing that even the fully wild elephants have learned to come there for water."

Why does it matter?

Those watering sites do more than ease thirst. They can influence whether elephants remain within protected habitat or head toward nearby community land to find relief.

For neighboring communities, that may mean fewer problems, such as crop damage, dangerous encounters, and the added strain on shared resources during the driest part of the season.

It may also be drawing animals back to a section of northern Tsavo that had seen little use. The organization said high salinity levels had made much of the area unappealing to wildlife despite the landscape itself remaining largely pristine.

Beyond wildlife, the setup supplies the trust's staff and Kenya Wildlife Service units based in Ithumba, strengthening day-to-day conservation work in a place where water is "hard-won."

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