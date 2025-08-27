Tourist thrilled after rediscovering rare creature lost for nearly 50 years: 'It was like seeing a ghost'

"This thing that had only ever existed in old drawings was suddenly there."

A tourist exploring the waters of a Scottish island found something unexpected: a unique jellyfish nobody had seen in almost 50 years.

According to reports from The Independent and The Guardian, Depastrum cyathiforme, a jellyfish that resembles a thistle flower, was last spotted in France in 1976. That is, the report explained, until tourist Neil Roberts came across four in South Uist of the Outer Hebrides.

After comparing them to drawings he found online, Roberts was doubtful he had found such a rare creature. But experts who conducted a follow-up search confirmed that he had seen the jellyfish.

Though they were once more common, the jellyfish disappeared decades ago, leaving experts wondering if they had gone extinct, The Guardian reported. After confirming their presence, scientists were optimistic that there could be a stable population nearby.

"When Neil first shared the photos it was like seeing a ghost," Guy Freeman, the editor of British Wildlife magazine, said. "… This thing that had only ever existed in old drawings was suddenly there."

The newspaper explained that there are about 50 species of stalked jellyfish, with 10 common to Britain and Ireland.

"Species become lost quite often because they're threatened by impacts caused by humans. So, for example, climate change, pollution, habitat clearance," scientist Thomas Evans explained to NPR.

When species disappear, it can affect ecosystems and food webs, which can cause problems with biodiversity that can harm the human food supply.

For example, many jellyfish species provide numerous benefits to oceans. The Marine Conservation Society emphasized that jellyfish can provide shelter for small fish, act as a food source, transport nutrients, and eliminate pests that can affect fish populations.

These attributes promote biodiversity, making it easier for people to do everything from fish for food to marvel at nature. Other species once thought lost have been found as well, including the New Britain goshawk, a rare frog, and De Winton's golden mole.

In response to the rediscovery of this long-lost jellyfish, readers and experts had a lot to say.

In a comment on The Independent's Facebook post about the development, one person shared a positive sentiment: "Nature is coming home."

In British Wildlife, Freeman wrote, "Having now reacquainted ourselves with the D. cyathiforme, we should take the opportunity to ensure that this jellyfish isn't left to slip back into obscurity once more."

