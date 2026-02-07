Locals devastated as social media spotlight ruins once-hidden gem: 'It was a dagger to the heart'

A once-quiet escape inside Grand Teton National Park is now at the center of drama, after longtime visitors began noticing how social media fame altered one of the park's unique landscapes.

Delta Lake in Grand Teton is a striking, turquoise body of water tucked high above the valley floor. For years, according to a contributor to SFGate, reaching it required off-trail navigation and insider knowledge. But as more photos and videos spread across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and hiking apps, it has been drawing crowds to an area never designed to handle them.

By 2025, park data showed an average of more than 300 people hiking to Delta Lake each summer day — compared to just 57 in 2016. On peak weekends, that surged past 700. And with the increase came trampled vegetation, litter, and a crowded experience.

"It was shocking," said Christian Beckwith, executive director of the Teton Climbers' Coalition. "I was finding toilet paper and plastic bottles. It was a dagger to the heart."

The issue sparked conversation online as hikers debated whether influencer culture has unintentionally accelerated damage to sensitive environments. On Reddit, users described how unofficial "social trails" have multiplied.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Beyond environmental damage and litter, the author observed chipmunks begging for food around the lake — indicating they may have been fed by humans. Delta Lake is located in prime bear country, and an increase in amateur hikers not following Leave No Trace or taking safety precautions could be a recipe for disaster. When wildlife associates humans with food or loses a natural fear of people, it can lead to disruptions in their behavior and dangerous encounters.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Park officials say they aren't planning to build an official trail to Delta Lake, fearing that would invite more traffic and offshoots to other backcountry areas. Instead, they're working with local groups to rehabilitate damaged areas and guide visitors along a single, less destructive route.

Online, reactions ranged from heartbreak to frustration to arguments about "gatekeeping nature" and proper park management.

"Protip: Don't post about your favorite back-country destinations online. no matter how many likes and subscribes it might earn you," one person wrote.



Another added, "It's quite the phenomenon. Jenny Lake trailhead is the access point for different outings and trails in GTNP, but if you see a conspicuously unprepared looking group - they're always heading to Delta Lake."

A third chimed in, saying, "I don't see how making an official trail could make things worse. I would argue it would make things safer and have much less impact."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.