Officials launch ambitious project along major US river: 'A dramatic improvement'

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a major policy change that could greatly improve a large portion of the Delaware River.

As reported by Inside Climate News, the EPA has established higher federal water quality standards for 38 miles of the Delaware River between Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The change promises to strengthen marine life protection by tightening the criteria for dissolved oxygen levels in the river.

In a press release announcing the policy change, the EPA acknowledged that it would pave the way for improved water quality in the Delaware River and bolster vulnerable fish populations in the region. According to the agency, the river is home to several "commercially and recreationally important fish species" that require livable oxygen levels.

"Clean and safe water is a key component of Powering the Great American Comeback. It supports healthy children and adults, and it powers American manufacturing and commerce, including commercial fishing and recreation economies," said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. "By improving water quality in the Delaware River, EPA's final rule will help protect this vital water resource while supporting fish populations and strengthening economic opportunity for Americans living and working in the mid-Atlantic."

Ammonia in treated wastewater from sources such as Philadelphia's treatment plants has long been considered to be the main culprit behind the depleted oxygen levels in the river. Although the increased oxygen standards may put more financial strain on these facilities, activists view the policy change as a major step in the right direction.

Maya van Rossum, leader of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, applauded the move by the EPA. "The new standards are a dramatic improvement for the quality of the Delaware River, aquatic life and the many communities that depend upon a healthy river," van Rossum said. "We are pleased to see that the EPA allowed their decision to be guided by science."

