Unlikely heroine saves deer trapped in heartbreaking predicament: 'It does lift our spirits'

Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, a deer that was trapped in a fence in Nottinghamshire, England, was rescued and made a swift recovery.

After the woman noticed the deer struggling to break free, she decided to stay with it until volunteers from the Brinsley Animal Rescue were able to come help, per the BBC.

The deer was found in Gedling Country Park tangled up in "strong wire netting." According to the United Press International, the woman said it had been trapped for many hours. When the team approached the animal, it seemed startled at first but quickly calmed down once it realized the volunteers were only there to assist.

Jon Beresford, co-founder of Brinsley Animal Rescue, said the charity was grateful to the woman who noticed the deer and kept it company until it could be rescued. The charity said the deer was seen by a vet for a full checkup and had healed well.

Beresford added: "We do see a lot of injured wildlife so to have a success is great, it does lift our spirits and make it all worthwhile."

In our modern world with so many artificial boundaries, animals can't always know how to navigate and can easily become entangled in fencing, netting, and other obstacles.

For example, when rescuers found a fox cub caught in bitumen, a glue-like substance derived from crude oil, it took them three days to free the animal. In Florida, a team rescued an osprey that had been trapped in a sailboat's mast rigging, and in a coastal town in Poland, divers freed a whale that was entangled in fishing nets.

So while it's becoming more common for animals to need rescuing due to the complexity of our world, there are plenty of people willing to lend them a helping hand.

"So glad this story has a happy ending. Great that you were able to help him," one person said on a Facebook post on Brinsley Animal Rescue's page about the deer.

"Thank you to the amazing lady that stayed with the deer and to the amazing volunteers that took the deer to the vet," said another.

