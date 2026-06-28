Deer crashes through North Carolina restaurant's glass door, then gets escorted out back

"A little wrestling match and plenty of teamwork."

Things took an unexpected turn at a restaurant in Morganton, North Carolina, after a deer broke through a glass front door.

Afterward, local officials posted photos showing the animal being led out safely.

What happened?

According to WBTV, responders were called after a deer broke through the front glass entry of an unnamed restaurant in Morganton on June 23.

Morganton Public Safety officials then guided the animal to a rear exit, and, luckily, it was not injured, WBTV reported.

Morganton Public Safety later shared photos on Facebook from the incident and said the deer was "doing fine" after what officials described as "a little wrestling match and plenty of teamwork."

Why does it matter?

Wildlife and human development are increasingly overlapping.

Deer that once moved through uninterrupted habitat now often have to navigate roads, parking lots, neighborhoods, and shopping areas instead. That increases the chances of confusion, panic, and injury for both animals and people.

Large panes of glass can be especially dangerous because they may reflect the outdoors or seem invisible to wildlife moving at full speed.

A frightened deer inside a restaurant can damage property, injure itself, or put workers and customers at risk as it tries to escape.

As towns continue to grow and natural habitats become more fragmented, encounters like this could become more common.

What are people saying?

People were quick to joke about the situation on Facebook.

"So he won't be charged for breaking and entering?" one user joked.

Another added, "Did he leave a tip?"

Others were more sincere, thanking the deer's rescuers.

"Amazing job handling that unexpected situation, protecting both the deer and the business, and ensuring the deer's safety afterwards is truly commendable!" someone said.

"Good job guys!" another commented.

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