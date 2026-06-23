350-acre Deer Canyon fire triggers New Mexico evacuations as smoke pushes toward homes

"You just hope that when you get to your home that it is still standing."

A wildfire sparked by lightning over the weekend in Central New Mexico sent Deer Canyon residents rushing to load their vehicles, collect essentials, and save what they could before the flames came too close for comfort, as KRQE reported.

What happened?

The fire had grown to 117 acres by early Monday, per the station. KRQE reported that the blaze, burning south of Mountainair in Torrance County, began Saturday afternoon after a lightning strike and prompted evacuations in the Deer Canyon area.

With extremely hot and dry conditions fueling the fire, officials told the station that fire activity picked up.

"We saw some increase in fire activity today under the extremely dry, extremely warm temperatures that we're continuing to see. No structures have been impacted so far," New Mexico Forestry Division communications coordinator Emery Veilleux told KRQE.

For residents who had to evacuate, much of the stress came from not knowing what they would find when they returned.

"You just hope that when you get to your home that it is still standing," Deer Canyon resident Vincent Versage told KRQE. "We just got done building two years ago, so that would be a huge hurdle to have to overcome if it was totally decimated and we had to rebuild again."

The station said some evacuees found shelter with help from area businesses, including Turner Inn and RV Park, as the fire threatened the community.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can force sudden evacuations, expose families to dangerous smoke, disrupt roads and businesses, and leave homeowners facing the possibility of losing their homes.

Extreme heat, dry conditions, and erratic wind can cause fires to burn hotter and spread faster.

In rural communities, even a brief evacuation can bring missed work, unexpected travel costs, property damage, and prolonged uncertainty.

Extreme weather disasters including fire brought on by lightning can threaten community safety, strain emergency response systems, worsen air quality, and create financial instability for households already under pressure.

What's being done?

KRQE reported that residents were being allowed to return home if they had proof of residency.

Deer Canyon is now in "set" status, the station noted. That means residents should stay ready to leave on short notice and keep their belongings packed while fire officials continue monitoring the blaze.

Keeping important documents accessible; maintaining an evacuation kit; monitoring official alerts; and making a plan for pets, vehicles, and medications can help families move quickly and safely when conditions shift.

Local businesses have opened their doors to residents displaced by the fire, helping meet shelter needs while crews work to contain it. For residents such as Chuck Dinsdale, the memory of this fire will stick with them, as he told KRQE.

"I knew with wind direction — and the wind direction changes because of the mesa right there — I could tell it was something real," he said, calling it the biggest fire he had seen in 12 years.

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