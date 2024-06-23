Experts surprised by results after monitoring nestboxes for declining wildlife populations: 'We were skeptical'

A new study in Northern Australia showed surprising results that will help experts curb the decline of small mammals.

Researchers from the Charles Darwin University's Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods studied whether or not the decline of arboreal mammals — tree-dwelling mammals — was, in part, because of the lack of tree hollows available to them.

The study, as relayed by Phys.org, involved monitoring 187 nestboxes set up in the Cobourg Peninsula over a three-year period. Of them, 67% of the nestboxes were used by at least one of five mammal species, which are all declining in population. Some of the mammals recorded were the brush-tailed rabbit-rat and the savanna glider.

The lead author of the study, Leigh-Ann Woolley, an RIEL adjunct research associate, said, "We were skeptical that mammals would use the nestboxes we deployed at all, never mind that their nestbox use would be strongly associated with tree hollow density at a site."

These surveyed mammals face numerous challenges to their survival including feral predators and fire. Decreasing natural habitat is also a contributor to their decline. Researchers concluded that the mammals used the nestboxes more frequently in areas with fewer hollows available to them, showing that these mammals are searching for safe shelter.

The results of the study have led researchers to a helpful solution to curb the decline of these small mammals. Protecting large savanna eucalypts will contribute to these animals thriving once again.

Preserving these tiny creatures is important for many reasons. They're adaptable animals that disperse seeds and pollinate plants, helping to protect our food supply. Arboreal mammals are also critical to the savanna ecosystem since they can take advantage of the unique seasonal features of the geography, like frequent fires, fruiting plants, and insects.

Researchers say the short-term efforts to affect positive change for these animals is to halt land-clearing and preserve hollow-bearing savanna eucalypts. In the long term, the habitat should be optimized with updated fire regimes, higher density tree hollows, and improved food resources.

Conservation efforts like these are critical to steering us toward a cleaner, safer future. Repairing ecosystems and helping wildlife thrive benefit us all.

"Good quality habitat with ample tree hollows for denning and nesting, as well as high quality and abundant food sources, will buffer against other serious threats to these animals," Woolley said.

