Officials disclose more details behind fatal train derailment: 'Becoming more unpredictable'

"They often have an impact on the rail infrastructure, causing traffic disruptions."

Officials have blamed heavy rains and a resulting landslide for the deadly derailment of a train in southern Germany, the BBC reported.

Three people were killed in the derailment, making it "one of the most deadly rail crashes" in Germany since 2022, according to The New York Times.

"The water caused a landslide on the embankment near the tracks, which in turn probably caused the derailment," police from the train's intended destination of Urn said in a statement, according to the Times.

What's happening?

The crash occurred near the German town of Riedlingen, roughly 30 miles north of Lake Constance. Images captured on video showed multiple cars lying on their side after encountering a bent piece of track, per the Times.

The dead included the train's conductor, a train worker, and a passenger.

Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, offered his "deepest sympathy" to the victims' families, the BBC reported.

Even before this latest incident, railway experts had warned that, as rising global temperatures make extreme weather events more severe, these events will pose an increased risk to train safety.

"Extreme weather events related to climate change have increased in frequency and intensity in Europe over the past few years, becoming more unpredictable," Marco Raimondi wrote for RailFreight.com in April. "They often have an impact on the rail infrastructure, causing traffic disruptions."

In response, the International Union of Railways has started the Resilient Rail initiative to "guide infrastructure managers in being ready to deal with heavy rains and high temperatures," per RailFreight.com.

Why are train derailments important?

As global temperatures rise, rainfall events around the world have grown more severe. This is because warmer air can absorb more water. When the water in this more-saturated air falls back to the ground as rain, snow, or hail, the result is more precipitation per hour.

The systems that absorb and disperse this excess water, whether natural or human-made, have a finite capacity. When this capacity is exceeded, it results in flash floods and landslides, such as the one that caused the deadly German train derailment.

What's being done about more severe weather?

