Fisherman spots humpback floating offshore before 40-foot whale washes up on New York beach

The carcass is badly decomposed, which may prevent investigators from determining a precise cause of death.

In late June, residents of Montauk, New York, were met with the sight of a dead humpback whale that had washed ashore. Before the carcass reached the beach, a local fisherman had reported seeing the deceased animal floating several miles offshore.

What happened?

By about 6:30 a.m. on June 26, the adult humpback had come ashore at Montauk's Ditch Plains, ABC7 New York reported.

The outlet explained that authorities had been notified earlier after a fisherman spotted the 40-foot adult whale the previous night.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society told ABC7 the carcass is badly decomposed, which may prevent investigators from determining a precise cause of death.

Public access to the area is restricted for safety while the AMCS and local authorities work out how to bring the equipment needed for a necropsy — an animal autopsy — onto the beach, ABC7 New York reported.

Why does it matter?

Whale strandings can provide scientists with important clues about how an animal died, often revealing details that would otherwise be difficult to determine. In some cases, examinations of stranded whales have linked deaths to human activity, such as entanglement in discarded or lost fishing gear, or collisions with vessels in busy shipping lanes.

Even if decomposition limits what investigators can confirm, a necropsy can still help researchers identify patterns that may shape future conservation efforts.

When a deceased whale washes ashore, it can also temporarily affect public beach access, require emergency response resources, and raise concerns about the condition of nearby waters.

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