Scientists issue warning as concerning 'Day Zero' event draws closer: 'No longer a distant scenario'

Understanding the issue is the first step toward developing practical solutions.

Scientists analyzing drought-driven water scarcity events say that "Day Zero Drought" (DZD) hotspots could soon emerge — and certain regions are at higher risk than others.

They warn in their findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, that "more proactive water strategies are urgently needed to avoid severe societal impacts of DZD."

What's happening?

Researchers used climate model simulations to examine when a DZD event could occur — in other words, when water demand could exceed supply under prolonged drought conditions, factoring in human-made reservoirs, lakes, and sectoral water consumption.

They found "consistent" DZD hotspots could emerge in parts of North America, the Mediterranean, and southern Africa as soon as the 2020s and 2030s — and indications are DZD events are already beginning to get underway.

"Day Zero Droughts are no longer a distant scenario: they are already happening. Without immediate adaptation and sustainable water management, hundreds of millions of people are likely to face unprecedented future water shortages," first author Vecchia P. Ravinandrasana explained, per an Institute for Basic Science writeup for Phys.org.

Why is this important?

All living things and many of our systems rely on water to survive and operate. Acute disruptions to water supply would lead to biodiversity loss, failed crops, food insecurity, and economic instability. Even energy shortages would be affected, as all electricity production requires water to some degree.

Unfortunately, human activities, particularly the burning of dirty fuels, are releasing heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere and altering the hydrological cycle.

A changing climate is increasing the risk of droughts globally, making them more frequent, intense, and longer-lasting than they would otherwise be. The reasons for this are multifold.

As the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions explained, warmer temperatures increase evaporation, reducing surface water. This leads to drier soil and vegetation (and, in turn, increases the risk of wildfires). Typically snowy areas are also seeing less precipitation and earlier thaws as milder winters become the norm.

What can be done about this?

Understanding critical climate issues is the first step toward developing practical solutions to everyday challenges. The researchers say additional studies could lead to more effective water management strategies by reducing uncertainty in water scarcity assessments.

"Prolonged drought can degrade freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems, compromising water quality, biodiversity, and long-term ecological resilience," they wrote. "These cross-sectoral impacts underscore the need for integrated potential solutions and adaptation strategies with equitable water governance and management at a regional scale."

