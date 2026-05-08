David Attenborough's warning for humanity as he turns 100 years old

David Attenborough, famed conservationist and environmental icon, has officially turned 100 years old.

Born May 8, 1926, Attenborough's milestone is nothing short of incredible, especially as the famed broadcaster continues to uphold an impressive legacy of education through nature programs and wildlife blockbusters, such as "Life on Earth" and "The Blue Planet."

An English butterfly farm is marking the occasion by releasing 100 blue morpho butterflies.

The renowned naturalist, narrator, and writer has earned acclaim for clarifying complex scientific trends, particularly increasing awareness of biodiversity challenges, including the alarming rise in species extinction rates.

In a virtual address to the United Nations in 2021, he shared a stark warning for humanity during an interview with the BBC that is worth signal-boosting in his honor.

"Please make no mistake. Climate change is the biggest threat to security that modern humans have ever faced," Attenborough declared.

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In fact, the warning about climate change is not his first. Attenborough has consistently sounded the alarm about the urgency needed to address climate concerns, especially as global temperatures continue to rise, impacting all life on Earth.

He has previously stated that the "moment of crisis has come," per the BBC.

In his 2021 BBC interview, Attenborough addressed the UN Security Council regarding the need for stronger measures against planet-warming emissions.

The climate crisis could destroy "entire cities and societies" within a lifetime, said Attenborough. "I don't envy the responsibility that this places on all of you."

The UN requires Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) from each country under the Paris Agreement every five years to outline plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F).

Approximately 108 countries submitted their 2025 NDCs with a plan of action through 2035. Notably, several countries have missed the submission deadline, including Argentina, Vietnam, and Egypt.

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