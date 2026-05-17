Experts issue warning after noticing disturbing change in local wildlife behavior: 'Could impede their ability'

Weeks of ice and frozen ground in central Virginia may affect local wildlife well into spring.

What's happening?

As CBS19 News reported, after an extreme winter storm blanketed the region in what locals called "snowcrete" in the early months of 2026, animals across Nelson County struggled in the aftermath.

Sarah Cooperman of the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary said typical Virginia snowfall disappears fast, but half a foot of ice that held solid for roughly 14 days created a very different situation.

"When we have that frozen solid ice, that could impede their ability to access that food storage that they had," she said.

Many creatures stash food close to the ground, and the thick frozen layer cut off access to those supplies. Cooperman noted that baby season could arrive later than usual this year, and some animals might not make it to spring, though the full scope of the damage won't be clear for a while.

Why is prolonged ice concerning for wildlife?

The Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary saw fewer injured animals come in during the cold snap. Residents couldn't get out of their homes either, which meant fewer cars on the road and fewer vehicle strikes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

But a new pattern popped up: more calls about wild animals seeking warmth inside people's homes. Sanctuary staff coached callers on keeping pets and wildlife separated and giving the animals a warm spot to ride out the cold.

At the sanctuary itself, staff stepped up care routines. They added heat lamps, brought ambassador opossums indoors so they wouldn't get frostbite, and tucked heated pads into nesting spots for the facility's squirrel residents, including flying species.

What can be done to help local wildlife?

Since baby season started in March, Cooperman asked drivers to take it slow after dark and keep an eye out for animals on the road.

"The more people that are on the lookout for our wild neighbors, the fewer orphaned animals that we might need to admit here at the sanctuary," she said.

You can pitch in, too. Leave brush piles and leaf litter in your yard to give small animals places to shelter and forage. If you have bird feeders, keep them stocked through early spring when natural food is still hard to come by. If a wild animal wanders into your home, call your local wildlife rescue for guidance rather than trying to handle it yourself.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.