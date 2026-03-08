Officials take drastic measures as historic crisis impacts water supply: 'Times are critical'

Residents in Cyprus may have to shorten their showers as the Mediterranean island experiences a record-breaking drought.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, officials are urging residents of Cyprus to reduce their daily water intake by 10%. The government also spent 31 million euros (nearly $36 million) on emergency measures as dam inflows on the island reached their lowest level on record.

"Everyone has to reduce their consumption," Eliana Tofa Christidou, head of the water development department, told the publication. "Whether that is in the shower, brushing their teeth, or using a washing machine. Times are critical and every drop now counts."

Conditions have been so dry that water levels in the Kouris reservoir have reportedly dropped to just about 12% of capacity, revealing the St. Nicholas Church — a monument that is normally submerged.

Why are drought conditions concerning?

Experts have linked the increasing severity and frequency of droughts and other extreme weather events to the changing climate, according to the United States Geological Survey. The burning of non-renewable energy sources such as gas, oil, and coal produces air pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures and shifting weather patterns.

Droughts reduce soil moisture, preventing plants from absorbing water and ultimately leading to agricultural losses. Per the National Integrated Drought Information System, farms and ranches are often impacted by reduced water availability and quality, taking an economic toll on the agricultural sector.

More intense droughts, along with ever-increasing extreme heat and dry vegetation, can increase wildfire risk. According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, the average peak wildfire growth rate reportedly almost doubled in the United States between 2001 and 2020.

An analysis also showed that drought poses the greatest threat to the overall Cypriot economy, not just agriculture, according to The Future, affecting residents and the community at every level.

What's being done about mitigating drought conditions?

Conserving water is one of the best ways to mitigate the effects of drought, per the American Red Cross. Whether you're in a water-restricted area or not, you can take action to reduce your water use at home.

Per The Guardian, Cypriot officials will launch a public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of reducing water use amid the historic drought. Leaders elsewhere in the world have started taking action too.

