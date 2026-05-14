Blue-collar worker says commuting by bike kept him from buying a single tank of gas since February

"That's honestly one of the coolest parts of cycling."

A post in Reddit's r/cycling community is drawing attention for highlighting a simple way one self-described blue-collar employee has managed to avoid a major household expense: gas.

The original poster wrote that, by relying on a bike instead of a personal car, they "haven't bought a single tank of gas since February 5 of this year." While they added that they'll "probably have to soon," they said it has been great to avoid the financial strain so many people have been complaining about online.

The Redditor said the change has come with another benefit as well: "I got some good exercise in the process."

They also noted that their setup is helped by the fact that they use a work truck to get to job sites. Still, the post still resonated with readers who said biking and public transportation have similarly helped them cut back on driving.

That kind of shift can make a real difference. Replacing even some car trips with bike rides can lower fuel spending while also reducing wear and tear on a vehicle. For households already navigating rising costs, fewer trips to the pump can add up to meaningful savings over time.

There's also an environmental benefit. Driving less means less tailpipe pollution, and using a bike for errands or commuting can reduce a person's overall transportation footprint. Even occasional swaps — such as biking to the store — can make an impact.

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Commenters shared plenty of similar stories.

One person wrote, "I really need to go start my car. It's been sitting for months," adding that they barely think about the vehicle anymore.

Another said, "I haven't bought a single tank of gas, ever," crediting public transportation.

A third said they hadn't bought gas since sometime last year because they now run errands by bike.

"That's honestly one of the coolest parts of cycling, you start for fitness or convenience and suddenly realize how much money and stress you're saving too," another said.

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