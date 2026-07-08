Cyclist flees wild boar in France forest, then crashes and is found unconscious

Boars are often spotted around apartment buildings because rubbish bins left outside attract them.

A 64-year-old man riding an electric bike near a forest in northern France was later found unconscious after witnesses reported that a wild boar chased him and he lost control of the bike.

What happened?

The accident took place on Tuesday, June 2, in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt, Val-d'Oise, on a road near the Montmorency Forest, an area spanning more than 2,000 hectares.

Witness accounts reported by Le Parisien and cited by The Connexion said the cyclist came across a wild boar, was startled, and tried to get away quickly.

In the process, he reportedly lost control and crashed. Passers-by later found him unresponsive and called emergency services shortly before 10 p.m.

He suffered a head injury and was still unconscious while being taken to Hôpital Beaujon in Clichy. The forest is home to a wide range of wild animals, and residents in nearby neighborhoods say boars are seen there regularly.

Why does it matter?

Wild boars do not usually seek out people.

People who live near the Montmorency Forest say boars are often spotted around apartment buildings because rubbish bins left outside attract them.

This incident represents the increasing interactions between humans and wildlife as we share more spaces. Deforestation and habitat loss force wild animals into human spaces, often areas that their instincts haven't fully adapted to yet.

It is our responsibility to learn to manage these interactions, as we are usually the cause and, unlike many wild animals, have the intellectual capacity to do so.

What can I do?

If you're biking or walking in areas known for wildlife, especially around dusk or at night, slowing down, staying alert, and giving animals as much space as possible can help reduce the risk.

Reducing wildlife attractants can help lower the risk of repeat encounters. Securing trash, limiting food waste left outdoors, and using better-covered bins can make neighborhoods less appealing to foraging animals.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.