Locals outraged after monstrous cruise ship arrives: 'Looked like it must have taken a wrong turn'

Some Toronto locals were perplexed by a massive cruise ship moving through the Toronto Bay.

A Reddit post showing a picture of the large ship in r/toronto gained attention, as people were confused as to why it was there. Toronto isn't known as a hub for cruises, so people had questions.

The post title asked, "Does anyone know what cruise ship this is in Toronto harbour/portlands?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Seeing this oversized vessel in the bay created a sense of "this doesn't belong here" among locals and other Reddit users. People's mixed reactions show how unusual cruise routes can be off-putting and possibly irk residents.

Such a large vessel in a relatively smaller waterway can create some issues and leave people upset. Many locals hate to see a giant cruise ship docked in their city's harbor. It can be a frustrating eyesore and feel like a disruption.

The ship also represents excessive spending on luxury vacations, which doesn't sit well with everyone. Ships like Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which is the largest cruise ship in the world, elicit loads of opinions on social media too.

Commenters on the Reddit post had a wide range of reactions, with some side-eyeing the price of a cruise like this and others making jokes about how a cruise to Toronto is a subpar destination.

One person noted how funny big cruises look in tiny waterways, writing: "About two weeks ago I saw the same ship in Georgian Bay. It looked like it must have taken a wrong turn somewhere."

Someone else said they can't imagine taking a cruise to a destination as easily accessible as Toronto, commenting, "If I can drive there I'm not taking a cruise there."

Another commenter pointed out that people pay tens of thousands of dollars to cruise to mediocre cities, writing: "And they're paying for the privilege. Genuinely, for a Viking cruise hitting up Milwaukee, Detroit, Niagara Falls and Toronto, you're not getting on the boat for under $20k."

